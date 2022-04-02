Exane Derivatives Buys Shares of 2,425 BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,165,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,184,000 after buying an additional 42,670 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,407,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,715,000 after buying an additional 24,365 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,386,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,548,000 after buying an additional 28,993 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 41.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,312,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,901,000 after buying an additional 384,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.11.

BL stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $73.91. 291,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,095. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day moving average of $100.27. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.15 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -37.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,427 shares of company stock worth $316,003 in the last three months. 10.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

