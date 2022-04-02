Exane Derivatives Buys 2,522 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3,113.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE O traded up $1.60 on Friday, hitting $70.90. 3,287,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,900,029. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.19 and a 200-day moving average of $68.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $74.60. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 314.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on O shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

