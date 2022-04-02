Exane Derivatives Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 115.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEI. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 74,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after buying an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 843,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,507,000 after buying an additional 61,371 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $121.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.53. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.21 and a fifty-two week high of $132.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

