Exane Derivatives Acquires Shares of 83,962 Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 83,962 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,246 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.

EXK opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $867.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $7.76.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

