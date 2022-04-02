Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.21.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded up $5.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,225,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.16. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $140.18.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider D Scott Coward sold 5,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $407,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $310,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,496,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,050,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,385 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,740,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,418,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,384 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 36.6% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $215,335,000 after purchasing an additional 604,182 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

