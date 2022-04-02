Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EVRI. Raymond James cut their price objective on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Everi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.
Everi stock opened at $21.15 on Thursday. Everi has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.14.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.
About Everi (Get Rating)
Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Everi (EVRI)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.