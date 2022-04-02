Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Short Interest Down 20.3% in March

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,400 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the February 28th total of 546,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 275,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 28.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 37.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.50.

Shares of NYSE RE traded up $5.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $307.10. 258,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,789. Everest Re Group has a 12-month low of $234.87 and a 12-month high of $308.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $289.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.03.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 33.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

