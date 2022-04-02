Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the third quarter worth about $76,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 42.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 43.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE PRA traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.39. The company had a trading volume of 300,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,970. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.34. ProAssurance Co. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $28.25.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $293.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.74 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 5.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.52%.

ProAssurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.