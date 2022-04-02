Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,461 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,461 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.08.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $101.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.64 and a 200 day moving average of $94.27. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.76 and a 12-month high of $104.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

