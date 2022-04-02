Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,180 Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,180 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Zumiez during the third quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zumiez during the third quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Zumiez by 1,354.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Zumiez by 1,149.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,399 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 16.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZUMZ traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.59. 360,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,626. Zumiez Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.68.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.10). Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,388 shares of company stock valued at $482,081 in the last 90 days. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZUMZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zumiez presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

