Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,820 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UEIC. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 6.6% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics in the third quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Universal Electronics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UEIC shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Electronics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director William C. Mulligan acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.84 per share, with a total value of $206,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UEIC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.43. The company had a trading volume of 62,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,216. The company has a market capitalization of $402.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.16. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.96.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $144.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.04 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 1.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

