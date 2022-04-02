Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,140 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unitil were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Unitil by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Unitil by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Unitil by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Unitil by 9,793.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Unitil by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UTL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Unitil in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Unitil stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. Unitil Co. has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $59.32. The stock has a market cap of $828.19 million, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.55.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $139.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

