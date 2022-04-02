Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $486,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock opened at $142.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $127.02 and a 52 week high of $196.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.42.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.17%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $148.31.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

