Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $774,000 Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 100.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,380 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Interface were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Interface by 280.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interface by 28.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Interface by 51.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Interface alerts:

TILE opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $821.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03.

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Interface had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $339.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Interface’s payout ratio is presently 4.26%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TILE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interface in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Interface Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.