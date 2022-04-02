Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,480 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Ichor by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 635,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,108,000 after purchasing an additional 49,584 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 574,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,623,000 after acquiring an additional 108,700 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 568,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 40,680 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 559,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,969,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 500,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $413,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICHR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of Ichor stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.03. 311,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,580. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.34 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.92.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ichor had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

