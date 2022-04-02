Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Shares Gap Down to $27.66

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.66, but opened at $26.74. Ethan Allen Interiors shares last traded at $26.75, with a volume of 1,661 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average of $25.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is 36.71%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile (NYSE:ETD)

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.