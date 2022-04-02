Essex LLC Takes $267,000 Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Essex LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRVL. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

MRVL stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,033,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,657,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.61, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.53.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.44%.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 22,277 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $1,780,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,055 shares of company stock worth $10,702,806 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.