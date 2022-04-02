Essex LLC Purchases Shares of 699 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Essex LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in American Tower by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMT traded up $5.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $256.95. 1,636,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,081,986. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 98.06%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on American Tower from €295.00 ($324.18) to €284.00 ($312.09) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.53.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

