Essex LLC Has $539,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Essex LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after buying an additional 259,715 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.20.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 482,051 shares of company stock valued at $181,949,746. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $6.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $363.97. 3,806,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,897,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $305.61 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $355.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $357.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.46.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

