Essex LLC Has $418,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Essex LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,952,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,674,000 after acquiring an additional 500,963 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,568,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,731,000 after acquiring an additional 84,743 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,526,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,282,000 after acquiring an additional 42,739 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,183,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,134,000 after acquiring an additional 48,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,930,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,303,000 after acquiring an additional 30,366 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $71.63. The company had a trading volume of 578,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,850. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.45 and a 200-day moving average of $70.88. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $65.94 and a 12 month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

