Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Purchased by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth $1,063,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth $530,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WTRG traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $52.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,715,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,947. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.32. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.71 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.07%.

WTRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

About Essential Utilities (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.