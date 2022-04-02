Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,160.81

Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,160.81 ($15.21) and traded as high as GBX 1,360 ($17.82). Ergomed shares last traded at GBX 1,355 ($17.75), with a volume of 37,903 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £648.63 million and a PE ratio of 55.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,165.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,311.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.60.

About Ergomed (LON:ERGO)

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Outsourcing and Pharmacovigilance.

