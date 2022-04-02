Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,160.81

Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,160.81 ($15.21) and traded as high as GBX 1,360 ($17.82). Ergomed shares last traded at GBX 1,355 ($17.75), with a volume of 37,903 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of £648.63 million and a PE ratio of 55.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,165.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,311.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.60.
About Ergomed (LON:ERGO)
Further Reading
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Ergomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ergomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.