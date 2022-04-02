Equity Bancshares, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.84 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Equity Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.84 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.85. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Equity Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $46.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.39 million. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EQBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ EQBK opened at $32.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Equity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day moving average is $32.99. The company has a market cap of $534.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.25%.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 2,000 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $65,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,886 shares of company stock worth $94,251. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQBK. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,396,000 after buying an additional 301,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 29,288.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 31,924 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 31,537 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $814,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

