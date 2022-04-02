Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.
NASDAQ:FITB opened at $41.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.09%.
In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 11,352 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fifth Third Bancorp (Get Rating)
Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.
