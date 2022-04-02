Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sera Prognostics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SERA)

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sera Prognostics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sera Prognostics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.48) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.
Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.12).
SERA opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.97. Sera Prognostics has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $15.50.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sera Prognostics by 768.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. 46.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sera Prognostics (Get Rating)
Sera Prognostics, Inc, a health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for the early prediction of preterm birth risk and other complications of pregnancy. It develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sera Prognostics (SERA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.