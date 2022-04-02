Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Nyxoah S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nyxoah in a report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.71) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.54). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NYXH. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nyxoah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of NYXH opened at $18.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.23. Nyxoah has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Nyxoah during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nyxoah during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nyxoah by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 62,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 23,955 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in Nyxoah by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 117,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

