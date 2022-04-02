Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chewy, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chewy in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CHWY. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.55.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $40.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.70 and a 200 day moving average of $56.75. Chewy has a 12-month low of $35.59 and a 12-month high of $97.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2,046.50 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 3,636.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 76.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 254.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

