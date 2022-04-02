Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Short Interest Update

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,290,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the February 28th total of 5,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.57. Equitable has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $810,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,222. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $773,363,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 62,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 38,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.09.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

