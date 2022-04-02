Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Short Interest Update

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,290,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the February 28th total of 5,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of Equitable stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.57. Equitable has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $37.13.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.
In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $810,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,222. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $773,363,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 62,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 38,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.09.
Equitable Company Profile (Get Rating)
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
