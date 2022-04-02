Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Upgraded to Buy at SEB Equity Research

SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $370.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America raised Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Equinor ASA from 245.00 to 300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $194.97.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of NYSE EQNR traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,691,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477,342. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.42.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 19.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,776,000 after buying an additional 2,548,646 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet grew its position in Equinor ASA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 121,321,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,447 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 354.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,580,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,962 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,565,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,685 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 146.6% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA (Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.