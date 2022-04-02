EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EPR. Raymond James boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

EPR opened at $55.36 on Thursday. EPR Properties has a one year low of $41.14 and a one year high of $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day moving average is $49.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 55.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.68.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.39 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,043 shares of company stock worth $620,931 in the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 150.9% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,953,000 after buying an additional 900,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $36,842,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,286,000 after purchasing an additional 517,735 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 259.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 693,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,245,000 after purchasing an additional 500,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 764,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,743,000 after purchasing an additional 324,518 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

