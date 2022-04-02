Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Receives $9.15 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.19.

Several research firms have commented on EPZM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Epizyme stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.14. 1,745,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,053,152. The firm has a market cap of $187.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.00. Epizyme has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $9.86.

Epizyme ( NASDAQ:EPZM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.42 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 671.02% and a negative return on equity of 2,459.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Epizyme will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Epizyme news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 22,666,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $34,000,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,783 shares of company stock worth $9,851 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,047,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 31,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,040,000 after purchasing an additional 71,289 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 36,241.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 43,127 shares during the period.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

