EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 8,553.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,125 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $120.33 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $124.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.69.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $116.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.77.

In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,062. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

