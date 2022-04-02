Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Up 24.0% in March

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS ENZN opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.11. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.35.
About Enzon Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enzon Pharmaceuticals (ENZN)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.