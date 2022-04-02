Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Up 24.0% in March

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ENZN opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.11. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.35.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing drug products. The company's marketed drug product is PegIntron. It also has a marketing agreement relating to Vicineum drug. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

