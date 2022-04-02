Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENZ opened at $2.92 on Friday. Enzo Biochem has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $142.23 million, a P/E ratio of 292.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $34.05 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 66.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

