Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
Shares of EBF stock opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. Ennis has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $21.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average is $19.03. The company has a market capitalization of $486.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.51.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.34%.
About Ennis (Get Rating)
Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ennis (EBF)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.