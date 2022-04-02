Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Shares of EBF stock opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. Ennis has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $21.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average is $19.03. The company has a market capitalization of $486.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 160.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 23,076 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,601,000 after buying an additional 98,649 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 9,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

