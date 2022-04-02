Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) versus Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Critical Review

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) and Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Vault and Flux Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Vault N/A N/A -1.16% Flux Power -50.09% -87.33% -46.92%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Energy Vault and Flux Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Vault 1 0 3 0 2.50 Flux Power 0 0 3 0 3.00

Energy Vault currently has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.73%. Flux Power has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 354.55%. Given Flux Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Flux Power is more favorable than Energy Vault.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.3% of Energy Vault shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of Flux Power shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Flux Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Energy Vault and Flux Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Vault N/A N/A -$3.34 million N/A N/A Flux Power $26.26 million 1.61 -$12.79 million ($1.04) -2.54

Energy Vault has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flux Power.

Summary

Energy Vault beats Flux Power on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Vault (Get Rating)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. It offers various solutions, such as gravity energy storage comprising EVX product platform, which provides a scalable and modular architecture that can scale to multi-gigawatt-hour storage capacity; energy vault resiliency center, a modular system architecture; and energy vault commercial demonstration units. The company serves utilities, independent power producers, and large industrial energy users. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

About Flux Power (Get Rating)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

