Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.03

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.03 and traded as high as C$11.95. Energy Fuels shares last traded at C$11.67, with a volume of 815,632 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.75 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 897.69. The company has a current ratio of 24.42, a quick ratio of 19.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.16.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

