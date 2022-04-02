Energean (LON:ENOG) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,500

Energean (LON:ENOG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,410 ($18.47) to GBX 1,500 ($19.65) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.93) price objective on shares of Energean in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Energean alerts:

Energean stock opened at GBX 1,244 ($16.30) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.27. Energean has a 1 year low of GBX 599.50 ($7.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,269 ($16.62). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,014.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 925.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 417.16.

In related news, insider Efstathios Topouzoglou sold 177,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 956 ($12.52), for a total value of £1,699,739.32 ($2,226,538.28).

Energean Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.