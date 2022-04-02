Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enel SpA is an electricity operator in Italy, which engages in the generation, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates a range of hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, geothermal, wind, and photovoltaic power plants. The Company is also involved in the import, distribution and sale of natural gas. It listens and compares with consumer associations, environmentalists, small businesses and local governments to prevent critical issues and develop projects in accordance with the needs of all. Enel SpA is based in Rome, Italy. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ENLAY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Enel from €9.20 ($10.11) to €8.30 ($9.12) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Enel from €9.00 ($9.89) to €7.20 ($7.91) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

OTCMKTS ENLAY opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. Enel has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58.

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

