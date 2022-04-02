Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Morgan Stanley

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavor Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays reissued a hold rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Endeavor Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 35.79.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

EDR opened at 29.50 on Wednesday. Endeavor Group has a one year low of 22.02 and a one year high of 35.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 29.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is 29.18.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.17 by 0.17. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of 1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.36 billion. On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total value of 754,614.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total value of 331,353.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 33.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.