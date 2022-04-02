Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ECPG. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encore Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

NASDAQ ECPG traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $63.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,933. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.78. Encore Capital Group has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.60 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $619,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 6,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $423,703.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,361 shares of company stock worth $3,191,900 over the last three months. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,780,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,613,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,529,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,347,000 after buying an additional 62,928 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,053,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,456,000 after buying an additional 194,267 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 845,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,499,000 after buying an additional 95,158 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 813,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,511,000 after buying an additional 25,411 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

