Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EMR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

NYSE:EMR opened at $98.42 on Thursday. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $86.72 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.57 and a 200-day moving average of $94.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $558,176,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,143 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,981,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,178,000 after purchasing an additional 999,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,135,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,989,000 after purchasing an additional 918,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

