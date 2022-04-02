Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,071 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Embraer by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Embraer by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ERJ. StockNews.com began coverage on Embraer in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.89.

Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $12.95 on Friday. Embraer S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.80, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

