Elysian (ELY) Trading Up 10.8% Over Last 7 Days

Elysian (ELY) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Elysian has a total market cap of $101,659.64 and approximately $114,218.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysian coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Elysian has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elysian Profile

Elysian (ELY) is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

