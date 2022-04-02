Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:ELOX opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.33. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $3.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELOX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,444 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 25,222 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 537.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 64,183 shares during the last quarter. 23.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.
