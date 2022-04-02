Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Short Interest Update

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in Elmira Savings Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,813,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Elmira Savings Bank by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 112,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 5,494 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Elmira Savings Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Elmira Savings Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Elmira Savings Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Elmira Savings Bank alerts:

Elmira Savings Bank stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.98. Elmira Savings Bank has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $23.22.

Elmira Savings Bank ( NASDAQ:ESBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Elmira Savings Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Elmira Savings Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elmira Savings Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its offers checking, savings, certificates, deposit rates, advisory services, electronic services, consumer lending, consumer rates, commercial lending, and mortgage. Its portfolio includes real estate loans, business loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elmira Savings Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elmira Savings Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.