Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elbit Systems is a worldwide leader in Night Vision Goggles Head-Up Displays (“NVG-HUD”). They are a major supplier to the U.S Army and U.S. Marine Corps of Night Vision Head-Up Display systems for use in various types of helicopters. Elbit Systems Ltd. is engaged in a wide range of defense-related airborne, ground and command, control and communications programs throughout the world. Their focus is on the upgrading of existing military platforms and developing new technologies for defense applications. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Elbit Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Elbit Systems stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $219.97. The stock had a trading volume of 26,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,865. Elbit Systems has a twelve month low of $122.85 and a twelve month high of $238.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESLT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Elbit Systems by 16.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $667,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 804.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 57,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

