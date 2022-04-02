Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EPC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

