Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.23

Shares of Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.23 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.07). Eden Research shares last traded at GBX 5.15 ($0.07), with a volume of 476,268 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.23. The company has a market cap of £19.59 million and a P/E ratio of -7.36.

Eden Research Company Profile (LON:EDEN)

Eden Research plc offers sustainable solutions for crop protection, animal health, and consumer products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company provides various plant protection products for foliar disease and insect control, open field and greenhouses, soil pests, post-harvest shelf-life extension, and seed treatment applications.

