Eden (EDN) Reaches One Day Volume of $45,766.00

Eden (EDN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One Eden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Eden has a total market cap of $3.40 million and $45,766.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Eden has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00037492 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00108501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Eden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

